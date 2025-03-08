Some NFL cap casualties who could interest Eagles in free agency

The Eagles aren’t expected to be major players in free agency this year but they won’t sit it out either.

Because the Eagles are expected to lose some key free agents next week, there’s a good chance they play the compensatory pick formula. Basically, if you lose more quality players than you sign, you get comp picks. So the Eagles won’t be in a rush to cancel out some comp picks coming their way.

But players who are released do not count toward the compensatory pick formula so the Eagles will likely be interested in some cap casualties around the league.

Here’s a list of some recently released players who might make some sense for the Eagles:

DT Javon Hargrave: The former Eagle has reportedly been informed that he’ll be released by the 49ers after just two years in San Francisco. In 2024, Hargrave played in just three games before suffering a season-ending torn triceps. Hargrave is 32 now and appears to be past his prime but he was once a great complement for Fletcher Cox and he could perhaps be that for Jalen Carter, especially if Milton Williams leaves for a big, multi-year deal in free agency.

DT Jonathan Allen: The Commanders tried to trade Allen before deciding to release him. Allen is 30 now and appears to be past his prime, although as he got healthier in 2024, he began to play much better. He might not be the Pro Bowler he was in 2021 and 2022 but Allen still seems to have some good years left in him after spending the first eight seasons of his career in Washington.

DT Dre’Mont Jones: The 28-year-old Jones played the last two years in Seattle after playing the first four years of his career in Denver, where he was drafted to the Broncos by Vic Fangio. Jones had three seasons under Fangio so that connection makes him an obvious choice. Jones (6-3, 281) has 30 1/2 sacks in his career but has never had more than 6 1/2 in a single season. But he’s been a quality player with 90 games and 52 starts under his belt.

DT Raekwon Davis: Another DT with a connection to Fangio. Davis played under Fangio in Miami in 2023, which could be a good or bad thing. We know opinions were definitely split on the veteran DC among Dolphins defensive players. Davis (6-7, 325) didn’t really live up to his second-round draft status but in his five-year career has played in 80 games with 48 starts. He doesn’t offer much as a pass rusher with just 2 career sacks but if the Eagles want a Jordan Davis backup, he could be an option.

DE Preston Smith: The Eagles might want to bring in a veteran if Brandon Graham retires. Smith is 32 now but the former second-round pick has 70 1/2 career sacks and was recently released by the Steelers, who traded for him at the deadline in 2024. Smith played 5 1/2 seasons in Green Bay after starting his career in Washington. His best season came in 2019 when he had 12 sacks. In 17 games last year, he had 4 1/2 sacks and 6 QB hits.

OLB Harold Landry: The 28-year-old has played his entire career with the Titans and has been productive. He was a Pro Bowler in 2021 with 12 sacks and after missing the entire 2022 season has been good again in 2023 and 2024 with 10 1/2 and 9 sacks.

DE Joey Bosa: Bosa (6-5, 280) was a first-round pick back in 2016 and is a five-time Pro Bowler. He made the Pro Bowl in 2024 despite playing just 14 games with 9 starts. In his career, Bosa has 72 sacks but hasn’t hit double-digits since 2021 and has dealt with injuries in recent seasons. He likely won't be cheap.

DE DeMarcus Walker: The 30-year-old spent the last two years with the Bears after year-long stints with the Titans. He began his career with the Broncos and played a couple years under Fangio in 2019 and 2020. In those two seasons, his last two in Denver, Walker had 8 1/2 sacks and 10 QB hits.

RB Jamaal Williams: The Eagles shouldn’t overpay for a running back and it’s unclear what Williams’ market will be. But after scoring 17 touchdowns in 2022, he found the end zone just twice in two years with the Saints and will turn 30 in April. The Eagles might lose Kenny Gainwell in free agency and even though they still have Will Shipley, maybe they want to add another back to the mix behind Saquon Barkley?

RB Raheem Mostert: It’s hard to believe Mostert is 32 now. He was with the Eagles in training camp way back in 2015 and then went on to carve out a nice career for himself elsewhere. His best season came with the Dolphins in 2023 when he had over 1,000 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns while Fangio was the DC in Miami. Last year, though, Mostert had just 85 carries for 278 yards and 2 scores.

OG Shaq Mason: Mason, 32, has started 147 games in his NFL career and most recently started the last two seasons for the Texans, who released him. He spent the first seven years of his career in New England and one year in Tampa. Mekhi Becton might leave in free agency. The Eagles have Tyler Steen and maybe they just plug him into the lineup. But if they think he’s not ready, Mason could be an option.

OT George Fant: The Eagles might lose Fred Johnson and could need a veteran swing tackle. Fant will turn 33 in July and was limited to just two games in 2024. But he does have significant NFL experience with 75 starts in his career.

