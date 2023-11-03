We have a winner for best caller on sports talk radio during Eagles-Cowboys week

It’s a week that pops up on the calendar twice a year … but only once in Philly.

And that week has finally arrived.

Dallas week.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Eagles host the Cowboys Sunday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field and it'll be the first matchup between the rivals this season. Division games are always intense but when it comes to the Cowboys? Fans prepare for this week like they’re going into battle.

It’s what makes Eagles fans the best in the world. They make every moment fun and so *very* chaotic.

Well, the latest installment of chaos has the potential to make the Philly Fan Hall of Fame.

Picture this, you’re listening to WIP and a fan calls in to rant about the Cowboys.

No surprise there — when the Eagles face Dallas, just about every call on every sports talk radio show is about the matchup.

… I don’t think I’ve ever heard a call quite like this one, though.

Peter the cop gave a call to the station to talk about the rivalry, about how much he cannot stand the Cowboys and how the matchup in Philly is his absolute favorite game of the year.

Very relatable on all fronts. Truly.

Until the end … where you hear a quick siren go off in the background, followed by Peter the cop apologizing … because he was pulling someone over mid speech.

Did the call go dead? Of course not! He finished his train of thought on the importance of this game — especially given how tight the NFC race may be.

Give it a listen:

Peter the cop casually pulling someone over while ranting about the Cowboys on the @WIPMiddayShow is gold.



"I've never hated anything more than I've hated the Dallas Cowboys...Sorry pulling someone over—this is not just a game. This year especially, it's the division!" 🤣 pic.twitter.com/dRvmc6ME29 — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) November 3, 2023

Absolutely legendary.