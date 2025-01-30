A Brandon Graham miracle return is one big huge step closer

A potential miracle Brandon Graham return is one step closer.

The Eagles on Thursday opened up Graham’s practice window, which means there’s still a chance he could play a week from Sunday against the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

B.G. has been on Injured Reserve since Nov. 26, two days after he tore his triceps in the Eagles’ win over the Rams in Inglewood, Calif.

The Eagles were scheduled to practice Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week before traveling to New Orleans on Sunday. Graham won't count against the 53-man roster unless the Eagles activate him from Injured Reserve.

After the Eagles beat the Commanders in the NFC Championship Game, Graham told NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Dave Zangaro he had an exam scheduled for the next day to determine if a return after just 11 weeks was possible.

“I’ve been working, man, but we’re going to see,” he said. “At the end of the day, I’m just happy we got there. Them boys scored 55 today. That’s what’s up. That might be telling me something.”

That, of course, was a reference to B.G.’s jersey number since 2013.

Graham of course was one of the heroes in the Eagles’ win over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. His strip sack of Tom Brady with 2:16 left and the Eagles up 38-33 is one of the most iconic plays in franchise history. The Eagles went on to win 41-33.

Graham and Lane Johnson are the only position players left on the roster from the Eagles’ only Super Bowl championship.

Graham, 36, was playing at a very high level in his 15th season when he got hurt. He had 3 ½ sacks, a forced fumble, six tackles for loss, seven quarterback hits and two pass knockdowns in 11 games while averaging 28 snaps per game.

In his last game, Graham increased his career sack total to 76 ½, moving past Clyde Simmons (76) and into third in Eagles history, behind Reggie White (124) and former teammate Trent Cole (85 ½).

Graham is the franchise record holder with 5 ½ career postseason sacks, although Nolan Smith is only one behind him.

With Graham out, Vic Fangio has gone with a three-man edge rush rotation with Smith, Josh Sweat and rookie Jalyx Hunt. Smith has 10 ½ sacks, including four in the postseason, Sweat has 8.0 but none in his last five games, and Hunt has 2 ½, including one in the playoff win over the Rams. Big-money free agent Bryce Huff has played only 13 snaps during the postseason, 12 of them in mop-up time Sunday.

B.G. said Sunday whether or not he plays, he’ll be a big part of things as the Eagles play in their third Super Bowl in eight years.

“I’m with it regardless,” he said. “Yes or no, it don’t matter. I’m just happy these guys is just working their butt off and now we got to the Super Bowl. Now we gotta go finish.”

