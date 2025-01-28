Trending
Get ready for Super Bowl LIX with Eagles Live Q&A

By Brooke Destra

Get your questions ready and join our experts Friday at McGillin's Old Alehouse for a Super Bowl LIX Live Q&A!

Ashlyn Sullivan, Barrett Brooks, Dave Zangaro and Reuben Frank will answer all your questions (in person and virtually) as the Eagles get ready for a rematch against the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

The Live Q&A wraps up a full evening of live events including Birds Huddle and Mission 59-Let's Fly.

Tune in to Mission 59 Specials leading up to the Super Bowl on NBC Sports Philadelphia, presented by Toyota.

