Why this week may be more important than next week for the Eagles

Next week in New Orleans is all about the media throng growing from a couple dozen to a couple thousand, the hype machine spinning out of control and dealing with every imaginable distraction as Super Bowl Sunday approaches.

This week is for getting to work.

The Eagles will hold three very important practices in Philly this week before flying to New Orleans on Sunday, and much of the game plan install will actually be installed before the Eagles even get on that airplane.

This isn’t like a normal in-season bye week, where players get away, the NovaCare Complex shuts down for a couple days and everybody relaxes before regrouping late in the week.

“In the season, you might not practice that week,” Nick Sirianni said. “The guys will be off. They have to have a certain amount of time off. This week is a little bit different because you're going into a week next week that's a little unusual with some of the things.

“So you’ve got to get a lot of the game plan done. You’ve got to get practice in to practice against the (Chiefs’) stuff. You also want to get guys rested and healthy and ready to go. So it's handled a little bit differently.”

Just like they did in 2022, the Eagles had the first few days of the week after the NFC Championship Game off. They’ll practice Thursday, Friday and Saturday in South Philadelphia before heading south. Once in New Orleans, they’ll practice on their usual days - Wednesday, Thursday and Friday - at the Saints’ complex in Metairie, La.

“We have a plan,” Sirianni said. “Won't share everything with you guys, but we'll practice (this week), we’ll be on the field, we’ll be installing things.

"You’ve got to get a good portion of it done because of the schedule. The schedule is a little different next week. There are some different things you’ve got to handle next week, and you might not have the all-day Tuesday meeting or all-day Monday meeting because of media night that you would normally have as coaches.

“You’ve got to get a lot done this week and refine it and make sure everything is on point the following week.”

It doesn’t hurt that Sirianni and several of his coaches just went through this two years ago in Arizona.

Sirianni not surprisingly kept copious notes of everything that he liked and didn’t like during Super Bowl week two years ago.

“Yeah, obviously you go through everything,” he said. “I won't get into details of what we're changing, but after each week, you talk about what you can do better and what you did well. That's a constant every Monday. That's what we did after 2022 as well.

“So we have notes that we're going through and that we've been going through. Couple tweaks here and there of what we will do differently, and a couple things that will stay the same.

“Of course any time you go through any situation like that, you take notes and you try to get better from each circumstance you go through.”

