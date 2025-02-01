Celebrate Eagles in Super Bowl LIX with The Road to Victory Bus Tour!

The Eagles are back in the Super Bowl for the second time in three seasons and we're celebrating with one more round of The Road to Victory Bus Tour!

NBC Sports Philadelphia is hitting the road Wednesday and Friday with exclusive swag, special guests and more!

Here's where we're stopping:

Wednesday, Feb. 5:

•11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. — Rodney Square (1000 N. Market Street, Wilmington, DE)

•1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. — Downtown Conshohocken (100 Fayette Street, Conshohocken, PA)

•2:15 p.m. to 3 p.m. — Chestnut Hill (25 W. Highland Avenue, Philadelphia, PA)

•3:45 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. — Mayfair (Frankford Avenue and Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia, PA)

Friday, Feb. 7:

•6 a.m. to 9 a.m. — Today Show Pep Rally at Xfinity Live! (1100 Pattinson Avenue, Philadelphia, PA)

