Sydney Brown gives a really positive update on his hamstring injury

After missing the last three games with a lingering hamstring injury, Eagles rookie defensive back Sydney Brown on Wednesday said he’ll be back in action for the Eagles’ Week 7 game against the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football.

“I’m 100 percent,” Brown said.

The 23-year-old Brown injured his hamstring against the Buccaneers back in Week 3 and has been inactive in each of the last three games. He was listed as questionable against the Jets this past weekend but did not suit up.

Having never really dealt with a lingering soft tissue injury like this before, Brown found it a bit frustrating.

“Yeah, it’s not easy,” Brown said. “There’s a reason I’m not a doctor because if I was, I would have probably taped a hamstring to the back of my leg and played the last three games. But I couldn’t. If I’m not 100 percent myself, I can’t help the team in any way. I’ve just been trying to grow, learn through walkthrough reps and just take it one day at a time.

“Each and every day I’m starting to feel better. I’ll tell you one thing, I’m ready to go this week, which is a blessing. You can’t rush these things. If you try to rush it, it can turn into a bigger injury.”

While Brown has been out, the Eagles have been decimated by injuries in the secondary. One starting safety (Justin Evans) is on IR with a knee injury, while the other (Reed Blankenship) suffered a ribs injury on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. And new nickel cornerback Bradley Roby also suffered a shoulder injury against the Jets. The Eagles have used 13 different defensive backs already this season.

So while Brown, the third-round pick from Illinois, has played a grand total of 16 defensive snaps in his NFL career, he could have a significant role against the high-flying Dolphins on Sunday night.

“Yeah, it’s just the next-man-up thing,” Brown said. “We have some older guys that have done a lot of good things. Unfortunately, we are kind of [getting hit] with the injury and you just never know when you’re name’s going to get called. But this is something that I’ve been preparing for so if my name is called, then I’ll be ready to go.”

Over the last three weeks, Brown has just been trying to make the most out of his reps in walkthroughs and stay as mentally engaged as possible. He said in the moment it might not feel like those reps are really helping but acknowledged that “the little stuff adds up.”

Brown earlier this season showed an ability to play safety and nickel corner. He could help the Eagles at either spot against Miami.

The Dolphins come into this game as the No. 1 offense in the NFL by a long shot. The Eagles have the second-best offense this season and the Dolphins are averaging over 100 yards more per game.

So … welcome back, Sydney.

“You gotta play on the same field as them,” Brown said. “We got a good game plan going in and I’m confident. I’m confident in what we’re going to do. Yes, they’re a really confident team but we’re going to do everything in our power to stop that explosive offense.”

