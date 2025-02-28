Takeoff: Cam Jurgens on playing through pain to become a Super Bowl Champion

John Clark interviews Eagles center Cam Jurgens just two weeks after the Eagles' epic Super Bowl Parade:

0:00 - Welcoming in Cam Jurgens

0:39 - What's it like being a Super Bowl champion?

1:38 - Cam Jurgens on his hometown of Pickrell, Nebraska

3:06 - Reflecting on the Super Bowl Parade

4:33 - Jurgens on his beef jerky company

5:37 - On being blessed to be drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles

7:15 - On playing through back injury in the playoffs

10:33 - Thoughts on the Brotherly Shove

13:01 - On the Eagles development throughout the year

15:29 - On Saquon Barkley and being a part of historic rushing numbers

17:47 - On how the offense might have to change next season

18:38 - How did beef jerky company start?

21:06 - Remembering draft experience with tornado warning

24:52 - On group chat with O-line and Saquon

25:41 - On the legend of Jeff Stoutland

