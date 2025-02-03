Takeoff: Chris Simms on Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl matchups & ranking Jalen Hurts

John Clark is on radio row in New Orleans with Chris Simms from the Unbuttoned Podcast to break down the Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl matchups. Plus, we have to revisit where Simms ranks Jalen Hurts among NFL quarterbacks.

00:00 - Chris Simms

00:47 - The Eagles are best team in Football

02:58 - Hurts making checks

03:47 - Can the Eagles win running with Saquon?

05:05 - Spagnuolo vs. Eagles

06:17 - Best team in the modern era

07:12 - Let Jalen Carter eat

09:13 - Matchups

10:49 - Super Bowl experience

12:07 - Ranking Hurts?

14:10 - Hurts taking care of the football

16:22 - Running ball is back

19:38 - Key to the Super Bowl

20:31 - Can Hurts do what so many QBs have failed to do?

