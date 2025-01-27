Takeoff: Eagles celebrate another trip to the Super Bowl to face the Chiefs

The Eagles are heading to New Orleans to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl! John Clark caught up with the Birds on the field after their crushing victory over the Commanders. Plus, Ray Didinger sat down with us for a late night preview of the Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl.

00:00 - Eagles are NFC Champs

00:38 - Saquon Barkley

00:48 - Nick Sirianni

01:36 - zack Baun

02:29 - Cam Jurgens

03:54 - Landon Dickerson

05:04 - Jordan Davis

06:39 - Jordan Mailata

08:13 - Josh Sweat

09:17 - Jake Elliott

10:09 - Reed Blankenship

12:17 - Cooper DeJean

15:33 - Ray Didinger

15:52 - Rank this win

18:53 - Jalen Hurts

20:18 - Eagles vs. Chiefs

24:21 - Capitalizing on turnovers

26:30 - Legacy game

