Takeoff: Eric Dickerson, LeSean McCoy, Ray Lewis & more ahead of Super Bowl LIX

We got a bonus episode of the Takeoff podcast with John Clark from New Orleans. First, John talks with Eric Dickerson about Saquon Barkley's historic season. Then we hit the red carpet before the NFL Honors to see who people are taking in the Super Bowl.

00:00 - Eric Dickerson

02:10 - What has Barkley done for running backs?

04:10 - Breaking the single season record

06:07 - What do you love about Saquon Barkley?

06:52 - Who do you want to break your record?

07:59 - LeSean McCoy

10:17 - LaDainian Tomlinson

11:03 - Ray Lewis

11:50 - Shaun Alexander

13:07 - Josh Harris

13:22 - Jeff Ross

