Takeoff: Josh Shapiro, Terrell Davis and more Eagles interviews from New Orleans!

It's another bonus episode of Takeoff with John Clark from New Orleans. First, John talks with Governor Josh Shapiro as the Birds try to make Pennsylvania the state with the most Super Bowls ever. Clark also managed to get an impromptu interview with hall of fame running back Terrell Davis. Saquon Barkley is 30 yards shy of breaking TD's record for most combined rushing yards in a regular season and post season. Finally, John wraps up with interviews with several Eagles from throughout the week.
0:00 - Josh Shapiro interview from Saturday
14:11 - Terrell Davis interview from Friday
18:26 - CJ Gardner Johnson media availability from Thursday
21:15 - Darius Slay media availability from Thursday
23:55 - Vic Fangio interview from Thursday
26:57 - Mekhi Becton interview from Thursday
29:32 - Jeremiah Trotter Jr. interview from Thursday
31:23 - Jeremiah Trotter Sr. interview from Friday
