Takeoff: Josh Shapiro, Terrell Davis and more Eagles interviews from New Orleans!

It's another bonus episode of Takeoff with John Clark from New Orleans. First, John talks with Governor Josh Shapiro as the Birds try to make Pennsylvania the state with the most Super Bowls ever. Clark also managed to get an impromptu interview with hall of fame running back Terrell Davis. Saquon Barkley is 30 yards shy of breaking TD's record for most combined rushing yards in a regular season and post season. Finally, John wraps up with interviews with several Eagles from throughout the week.

0:00 - Josh Shapiro interview from Saturday

14:11 - Terrell Davis interview from Friday

18:26 - CJ Gardner Johnson media availability from Thursday

21:15 - Darius Slay media availability from Thursday

23:55 - Vic Fangio interview from Thursday

26:57 - Mekhi Becton interview from Thursday

29:32 - Jeremiah Trotter Jr. interview from Thursday

31:23 - Jeremiah Trotter Sr. interview from Friday

