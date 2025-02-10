Takeoff: On the field with the Eagles after winning the Super Bowl

John Clark was on the field and in the locker room with the Eagles after their dominating Super Bowl victory over the Chiefs. Go Birds!
00:00 - Jordan Mailata
02:42 - Josh Sweat
04:17 - Reed Blankenship
06:20 - Nolan Smith
07:19 - Dallas Goedert
09:01 - Milton Williams
11:07 - Kenneth Gainwell
11:45 - Howie Roseman
13:05 - Brandon Graham
14:42 - Saquon Barkley
15:19 - Darius Slay
15:54 - A.J. Brown
16:50 - Jeffrey Lurie
18:27 - Lane Johnson
20:31 - Cooper DeJean
