Takeoff with John Clark

Takeoff Podcast: Eagles Draft with Howie Roseman, Jihaad Campbell & Kyle McCord

By NBC Sports Philadelphia Staff

This week on the Takeoff Podcast with John Clark, we recap the Eagles NFL Draft with Howie Roseman and discuss if they added enough pieces to rebuild the defense. Plus, first round pick Jihaad Campbell and 6th round pick Kyle McCord talk about being drafted to their hometown team.

00:00 - NFL Draft Weekend
01:13 - Howie Roseman
06:45 - Jihaad Campbell
12:32 - Kyle McCord

