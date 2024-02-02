The crazy Eagles connections with Super Bowl-bound 49ers and Chiefs

The Eagles didn’t make it to the Super Bowl this year, but their fingerprints are all over the two teams that did.

Some 18 players, coaches, scouts and front office execs who spent time with the Eagles will be in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII a week from Sunday.

They range from future Hall of Famers to practice squad members. But they’ve all got Philadelphia Eagles on their resumes.

49ers

Javon Hargrave: After three years and 23 sacks with the Eagles, Hargrave signed a four-year, $84 million contract with the 49ers and recorded 7.0 sacks in his first year in San Francisco. Hargrave now has 44 ½ sacks, 5th-most among active interior linemen. Hargrave made his first Pro Bowl in 2021 with the Eagles and his second this year with the Niners.

Matthew Harper: Harper played for Chip Kelly at Oregon and began his coaching career under Kelly in Eugene. When Kelly was hired here, he brought Harper with him, and he was an assistant special teams coach and then assistant defensive backs coach in Kelly’s three years. Harper was one of nine Kelly assistants Doug Pederson kept and he worked with both special teams and wide receivers under Pederson, winning a Super Bowl ring in 2017. Harper has been the 49ers’ assistant special teams coach since 2021.

T.Y. McGill: Now in his ninth year, the veteran defensive tackle has been released 16 times by the Seahawks, Colts, Browns, Chiefs, Chargers, Eagles, Commanders, Saints, Vikings and 49ers but he’s still at it. McGill had two separate stints with the Eagles in 2018 and 2020, playing in nine games, recording half a sack with two tackles for loss and three QB hits. McGill played in two games with the 49ers this year.

Matt Pryor: The Eagles’ 6th-round draft pick in 2018, Pryor spent three years with the Eagles, starting 10 games, then 2021 and 2022 with the Colts, starting 14 games. He signed this year with the 49ers and played in 15 games but only 42 snaps on offense spread out over six games, mostly blowout wins.

Darryl Tapp: Tapp played for six teams in a 12-year NFL career, including 2010 through 2012 with the Eagles, playing in 39 games with three starts as an edge rusher. He had six sacks in three seasons here and 29.0 in his career. Tapp retired after the 2017 season and spent a year each at Central Michigan, Vanderbilt and his alma mater, Virginia Tech, before joining Mike Shanahan’s coaching staff as assistant defensive line coach. Tapp and Shanahan were together in 2013 in Washington, where Tapp was a backup edge and Shanahan was offensive coordinator for his father Mike.

Chiefs

Mike Bradway: Spent 10 years in various roles in the Eagles’ scouting department from 2008 through 2017 working under Howie Roseman and current Chiefs GM Brett Veach. By the time he was hired away by the Chiefs after the Eagles won the Super Bowl, Bradway had moved up to the role of assistant director of college scouting. It was Bradway who was credited by Joe Douglas for discovering Dallas Goedert at South Dakota State.

Rick Burkholder: Burkholder is in his 25th year with Andy Reid, the first 14 as Eagles trainer and since 2013 as head trainer and vice president of sports medicine and performance for the Chiefs.

Mark Donovan: Former North Allegheny High and Brown University quarterback and Giants training camp QB, Donovan was the Eagles’ senior vice president of operations from 2003 through 2009 before joining the Chiefs, first as chief operating officer and since 2011 as team president.

Ken Flajole: Veteran coach with nearly 50 years of experience, Flajole was the Eagles’ linebackers coach all five years under Doug Pederson. Flajole coached with Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo with the Rams from 2009 through 2011 and the Saints in 2012 before rejoining him in K.C. in 2021.

Corey Matthaei: Matthaei began his coaching career as a training camp intern with the Eagles at Lehigh in the summer of 2006 and moved up to coaching assistant under Reid in 2008 and then assistant to the head coach in 2010. When Reid built his first Chiefs staff in 2013, he hired Matthaei as an offensive quality control coach and then promoted him to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2015. He’s been assistant offensive line coach since 2018.

Tom Melvin: He’s coached Chad Lewis and he’s coached Travis Kelce and about 100 tight ends in between. Melvin has been Reid’s tight ends coach for 25 years now with the Eagles and Chiefs. But their coaching relationship actually goes back to 1984 and 1985 on the San Francisco State staff and 1986 at Northern Arizona. So Melvin and Reid began coaching together nearly 40 years ago.

Matt Nagy: As Delaware’s quarterback in the late 1990s, one of Nagy’s favorite targets was wide receiver Brett Veach, now the Chiefs’ GM. Nagy played with several Arena League teams after college before starting his coaching career as an intern on Reid’s staff in 2008. When the Eagles were low on QBs in 2009 training camp, the Eagles tried to sign Nagy as a player, but since he was still under contract with the Arena League, the NFL nixed the deal. He remained on Reid’s coaching staff through 2012, as a coaches’ assistant and then quality control coach. In K.C., he became Reid’s first quarterbacks coach with the Chiefs in 2013 and then offensive coordinator in 2016 and 2017. After spending four years as Bears head coach – he was the losing coach in the Double Doink game – he returned to the Chiefs, first as quarterbacks coach last year and offensive coordinator this year.

Todd Pinkston: The Eagles’ 2nd-round pick in 2000, Pinkston caught 184 passes for 2,816 yards and 14 TDs in five years with the Eagles before an Achilles injury suffered in 2005 training camp ended his career soon after his 27th birthday. From 2001 through 2004, his eight catches of 50 yards or more were 7th-most in the NFL. Pinkston started his coaching career as a coaching intern with the Eagles in 2009 but this is his first year as a full-time NFL assistant coach, and he’s Reid’s running backs coach.

Andy Reid: Big Red joins Bill Belichick, Don Shula and Tom Landry as the fourth coach to take at least five teams to the Super Bowl. Reid is now fourth in NFL history with 258 wins and second to Belichick in playoff wins. On Sunday, he’ll try to join Belichick, Chuck Noll, Joe Gibbs and Bill Walsh as the fifth coach to win three Super Bowls. Reid has now been to 11 conference title games – five with the Eagles and six with the Chiefs. His teams have reached the playoffs in 19 of his 25 years as a head coach and he’s had only three losing seasons in his career (1999, 2005, 2012) – none in the same decade.

Steve Spagnuolo: Spags was a defensive assistant on Reid’s initial Eagles staff in 1999, one of nine future NFL head coaches with the Eagles that year – Pat Shurmur, John Harbaugh, Ron Rivera, Sean McDermott, Brad Childress, Leslie Frazier and David Culley were assistant coaches, and Doug Pederson was on the active roster. Long-time NFL assistant coaches Eric Bieniemy, Al Harris, Mike Caldwell and Duce Staley were also on the roster. Spags coached both linebackers and secondary in eight years with the Eagles before becoming Giants defensive coordinator in 2007 and then head coach of the Rams in 2009. After stints with the Rams, Saints, Ravens and a second turn with the Giants, he became Reid’s defensive coordinator for the first time in 2019.

Prince Tega Wanogho: The Eagles’ 6th-round pick in 2020, the offensive tackle played in just one game for the Eagles – a loss to Washington at the Linc on the final day of the 2020 season. The Chiefs signed him before the 2021 season, and he’s played in 22 games over the last three years but just two this year. The Chiefs activated Tega Wanogho from Injured Reserve earlier this week.

Dave Toub: Toub never played in the NFL, although he was the Eagles’ 9th-round pick in 1985. He began his coaching career at UTEP in the mid-1980s and in 1987 both he and Reid were on Bob Stull’s Miners staff. They coached together again at Missouri and in 2001 Reid hired Toub as Harbaugh’s assistant on the special teams staff. Toub spent 2004 through 2012 with the Bears under Lovie Smith, and when both Smith and Reid were fired following the 2012 season, Reid was hired in K.C. and he brought Toub in, first as special teams coach and since 2018 as assistant head coach.

Brett Veach: Starting out as an intern and then a coaches’ assistant with the Eagles in 2004, Veach moved over to scouting under Roseman in 2010. He moved to Kansas City with Reid in 2013 and moved up from personnel analyst in 2013 and 2014 to co-director of player personnel in 2015 and 2016 and general manager since 2017. Veach is widely credited for urging Reid to draft Patrick Mahomes as early as Mahomes’ freshman year at Texas Tech – the fall of 2014. Three years later, the Chiefs drafted Mahomes.

