The Eagle Eye podcast breaks down the Bryce Huff trade

The Eagles and 49ers are working toward finalizing a trade that will send Bryce Huff to San Francisco for a mid-round pick, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia. More details here.

Huff was a one-and-done disappointment in Philadelphia. The Eagles are now moving forward with a new cast of edge rushers.

Why didn't it work out with Huff? Was this a good pivot by Howie Roseman?

Dave Zangaro and Reuben Frank break it all down on the Eagle Eye podcast.