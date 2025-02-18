At least 1 Eagles coach is joining Kellen Moore in New Orleans

At least one Eagles assistant will be joining Kellen Moore in New Orleans and he probably won’t be alone.

The Saints are hiring Eagles’ run game specialist and assistant offensive line coach T.J. Paganetti, Saints reporter Nick Underhill reported on Tuesday afternoon. The report didn’t say what Paganetti’s role will be with the Saints.

Underhill also reported that Eagles QBs coach Doug Nussmieier appears to still be the favorite for the Saints’ offensive coordinator job.

The Saints have also interviewed Eagles running backs coach Jemal Singleton for that OC job. And they interviewed defensive backs coach Christian Parker fore the defensive coordinator position. For as much as Nick Sirianni doesn’t want to lose his assistant coaches, Moore is showing a lot of interest in Eagles position coaches.

With Paganetti’s leaving, Jeff Stoutland is the last coach standing from the Super Bowl LII win. Stoutland and Aaron Moorehead are the last holdovers from Doug Pederson’s staff.

Paganetti first came to Philadelphia with Chip Kelly from Oregon in 2013 and served as an analyst from 2013-14. He went back to Oregon in 2015-16 but returned to Philadelphia in 2017 and has had several roles with the organization under Kelly, Pederson and Sirianni.

2013-14: Analyst (Offense and quarterbacks)

2017-18: Offensive quality control/assistant offensive line

2019: Assistant running backs

2020: Assistant run game coordinator/assistant running backs

2021-22: Offensive quality control

2023: Run game specialist/assistant tight ends

2024: Run game specialists/assistant offensive line

With Moore leaving to take the Saints' head coaching job, the Eagles will have a fourth different offensive coordinator under Sirianni in 2025. The top internal candidate appears to be passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo, who reportedly garnered interest for the Saints’ OC job as well.

