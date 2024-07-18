A.J. Brown attempts to keep it going, lands on list of most important Eagles

A.J. Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after his team defeated the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Oct. 8, 2023.

Over the next few weeks leading up to training camp, we’ll be counting down the top 25 most important Eagles for the 2024 season.

25. Brandon Graham

24. Nakobe Dean

23. Milton Williams

22. Jake Elliott

21. Nolan Smith

20. Cooper DeJean

19. Reed Blankenship

18. Tyler Steen

17. Devin White

16. Quinyon Mitchell

15. Jordan Davis

14. Landon Dickerson

13. C.J. Gardner-Johnson

12. Dallas Goedert

11. Josh Sweat

10. Bryce Huff

9. Cam Jurgens

8. Saquon Barkley

7. Darius Slay

6. DeVonta Smith

5. Jalen Carter

4. Jordan Mailata

3. A.J. Brown

The City of Philadelphia was starving for a star receiver and A.J. Brown has been even better than anyone could have hoped.

In the two years since Howie Roseman’s draft day trade with the Titans, Brown has been nothing short of a superstar with the Eagles. And that’s why it was no shocker when the Eagles signed him to another extension, this one through the 2029 season, this offseason.

Brown isn’t just good. He isn’t just great. He’s already an all-timer.

We are witnessing a potential Hall of Fame receiver in the prime of his career.

In his two seasons with the Eagles, Brown has already had the top two receiving seasons in Eagles history. He broke Mike Quick’s 38-year-old single season record (1,409) in 2022 and then he did it again in 2023:

2022: 88 catches, 1,496 yards, 11 touchdowns

2023: 106 catches, 1,456 yards, 7 touchdowns

Since joining the Eagles in 2022, Brown is third in the NFL in receiving yards and sixth in receiving touchdowns. Here’s a look at the top five in receiving:

1. Tyreek Hill: 3,509

2. CeeDee Lamb: 3,108

3. A.J. Brown: 2,952

4. Justin Jefferson: 2,883

5. Amon-Ra St. Brown: 2,676

Brown’s production was a little uneven in 2023 but he had one of the most incredible stretches we’ve ever seen from an NFL wide receiver when he recorded six straight games with 125+ yards, surpassing a record held by Calvin Johnson (2012) and Pat Studstill (1966). He was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Month for October.

In the last two years, Brown became the first Eagles player to have back-to-back 1,200 yard seasons and he went over 1,400 yards in each of them.

It seems hard to fathom that Brown could still get better but he has seemed especially driven this offseason after the Eagles’ season collapsed in 2023.

“Not every loss is a loss. I don’t even like to say a loss is a loss,” Brown said. “It’s always a lesson. It’s always something to learn from. I feel like you better learn something from it or it’s going to return. I’m always going to have that mentality to put in the work, grind and put my best foot forward and attack each and every day moving forward.

“I can’t worry about the past, I can’t worry about yesterday. I’m here right now and that’s all I have. Today, practice, that’s all I’m granted with and that’s what I got to do and give it my all today.”

The Eagles have all the makings of an elite offense in 2024. They have Brown, DeVonta Smith, Saquon Barkley, Dallas Goedert, Jalen Hurts and an offensive line that is still very good despite the retirement of Jason Kelce.

On top of it all, the Eagles brought in a new offensive coordinator in Kellen Moore this offseason in an attempt to maximize all that talent. We saw some growing pains in the spring but there’s no doubt this unit has the chance to be special.

All those other skill players are important but none are more important than Brown. They need to him to remain elite.

