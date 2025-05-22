Trending
Takeoff with John Clark

Ray Didinger unpacks Tush Push Saga on latest Takeoff podcast

By NBC Sports Philadelphia Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Ray Didinger joins Takeoff with John Clark to do a deep dive on the Tush Push Saga that saw a surprise development on Wednesday.

0:00 - Ray Didinger's initial reaction to the Tush Push vote
4:00 - The irony of the Packers proposing the rule change
10:13 - Will the NFL vote again next year on the Tush Push?
14:23 - The psychological aspect of the play
18:29 - The technique involved in the Brotherly Shove
22:10 - Jason Kelce's role in the Tush Push saga
24:28 - Ray's takeaway from the schedule release
27:32 - The Eagles Encyclopedia: Champions II by Ray Didinger is available for preorder
30:35 - The Eagles enter 2025 in a very unique position

