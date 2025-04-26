Eagles land a defensive tackle to kick off Day 3 of draft

The Eagles finally added a defensive tackle in a draft that has been considered historically deep at the position.

With their first fourth-round pick (No. 111 overall), the Eagles drafted Nebraska defensive tackle Ty Robinson.

Robinson, who turns 24 in a few days, was a longtime starter for the Cornhuskers and had a breakout 2024 season with 7 sacks and 12 1 1/2 tackles for loss, leading his team in both categories. Before 2024, Robinson had just 5 career college sacks.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Robinson (6-5, 288) has an ideal frame and was a versatile piece of the defensive line at Nebraska. He even played some fullback for the Huskers. He’s a powerful interior defensive lineman who is stout against the run and showed off his pass-rushing prowess in 2024. He also plays with violence, which is very important to the Eagles with their defensive picks.

He also has an impressive athletic profile. He ran a 4.83 at the Combine at 288 pounds.

Ty Robinson was drafted in round 4 pick 111 in the 2025 draft class. He scored a 9.89 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 24 out of 2033 DT from 1987 to 2025. https://t.co/EtACKz7KN1 pic.twitter.com/KrNb4aPwj9 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 26, 2025

The Eagles have traditionally valued the Senior Bowl and Robinson reportedly had a strong showing down in Mobile this spring.

Here’s what NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote about Robinson:

“Bully with a roughshod playing style that forces blockers to match his physicality. Robinson is built for the trenches with the versatility to play in odd or even fronts. He’s first into contact with his hands and mitigates average knee-bend with brute force in his upper half. He’s powerful to set edges but lacks length to control and quickly shed NFL blockers. He’s an effort rusher with active hands who can exploit a weak edge and thrive in gaming fronts but possesses average creativity. Robinson might not be a star, but his effort, strength and demeanor could make him a productive pro for years to come.”

This has been widely considered to be a really strong draft crop of defensive tackles and Robinson represented solid value where the Eagles picked him at No. 111. NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah had Robinson ranked as his No. 103 overall player.

The Eagles this offseason lost former third-round pick Milton Williams in free agency. Williams signed a four-year, $104 million deal to join the New England Patriots last month after a career season that he capped with a two-sack performance in Super Bowl LIX. Robinson will be a part of the replacement plan for Williams.

This is an important position because Williams saw a ton of 1-on-1s last season as the slide consistently went Carter’s way. Whenever Jalen Carter was doubled, Williams was able to take advantage. Robinson will join Carter, Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo and Thomas Booker IV in the defensive line rotation.

Robinson is the first Nebraska player selected by the Eagles since Cam Jurgens in 2022. The two were teammates in college. The last defensive player the Eagles selected out of Nebraska was linebacker Nate Gerry back in 2017.

The Eagles traded out of the third round from 96 to 101 and then to 111 late on Friday night setting up this pick. They are scheduled to have five more picks on Day 3.

Here’s an updated look at the Eagles’ draft after this pick:

Round 1-31: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

Round 2-64: Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas

Round 4-111: Ty Robinson, DT, Nebraska