Trending
Nick Sirianni

Watch live: Sirianni speaks to media ahead of the Eagles' Week 9 matchup with the Cowboys

By NBC Sports Philadelphia Staff

Share

Nick Sirianni is set to speak to the media on Monday after the Eagles' win over the Commanders and as the Birds gear up for Dallas week.

Follow along with the live stream at the top of this page once the press conference begins.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts: 
Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSSWatch on YouTube

This article tagged under:

Nick SirianniPhiladelphia Eagles
Share
NBC 10 Philadelphia Telemundo 62 NBC Sports
Contact Us