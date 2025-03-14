Trending
Lombardi Trophy arrives in style to Eagles' training center

Two is truly better than one

By Brooke Destra

NBC Universal, Inc.

The trophy case at the Eagles' NovaCare Complex just received its highly anticipated addition.

And the NFL certainly rolled out the metaphorical red carpet for the coveted hardware.

Arriving in a locked box with a special key designed by Tiffany & Co., the trophy was first revealed while wrapped in the iconic blue bag with white gloves placed on top.

Now, just a month after Super Bowl LIX, two Vince Lombardi trophies permanently reside in Philadelphia.

It's unfortunate that there's a typo etched on the new hardware, though … the final score should *really* say 40-6.

Image credit: Philadelphia Eagles

