Saquon Barkley hilariously trolling Giants owner will make your entire day

There's good, there's great and then there's Saquon Barkley.

(And this doesn't even have anything to do with him surpassing 2,000 rushing yards in a single season.)

Barkley on Thursday partnered with sleep-aid brand Unisom and unveiled multiple videos hilariously trolling Giants president and co-owner John Mara.

For reference, in the offseason, Mara was caught on camera saying he'd "have a tough time sleeping if Saquon goes to Philadelphia" during an episode of Hard Knocks.

That video has essentially circulated on a weekly basis this season. I mean — when your best player signs with a division rival, is pulling off reverse hurdles, squashing records and (literally) running circles around every team in the league — it's warranted.

If you haven't been to that corner of the internet, make sure to watch to get the full effect of the troll. Heck, even if you have seen it, watch it again. It never gets old.

"I'll have a tough time sleeping if Saquon goes to Philadelphia, I'll tell you that."



One of the last things John Mara said before Saquon became an Eagle 😬



In the video, Barkley notes there's a big game coming up and should rest up. While the Eagles have already secured the No. 2 seed in the NFC, they host the Giants for the final game of the 2024 regular season.

"I don't need (the sleep aid), but you might. I'm gonna sleep like a baby," Barkley said casually.

At the end, if you still can't sleep, you can count little Unisom Saquon sheep doing reverse hurdles.

While it looks like the Eagles are opting to rest their starters Sunday — Barkley included — just the thought of the running back taking the single-season rushing record against the team that let him walk is truly cinematic.

Instead, Barkley will get a must-deserved week off and prep for the "bigger goal in mind."

