Week 9 Eagles grades by position after crazy win over Cowboys

The Eagles took down the rival Cowboys on Sunday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field in a game that aged Eagles fans rapidly.

But they improved to 8-1 on the season and enter their bye week with the NFL’s best record.

Let’s get to the report card:

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Quarterback

Jalen Hurts: 17/23, 207 yards, 2 TDs; 10 rushes, 36 yards, 1 TD

Just another extremely gutty performance from the Eagles’ franchise quarterback. There’s no hiding the fact that Hurts is playing through a knee injury and it got exacerbated when he took a helmet to that left knee late in the first half. But he responded and began the second half with one of his best throws of the year. That 29-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith is about as good as it gets. While the offense sputtered late in this game, it’s hard to really pin that on Hurts. Overall, he had a nice game and showed a lot of toughness.

Grade: B+

Running back

D’Andre Swift: 18 carries, 43 yards

The Eagles kicked off this game with a 12-yard Kenny Gainwell touchdown with a flip into the end zone for good measure. Of course they did. But Swift averaged just 2.4 yards per carry and fumbled twice, although the second was an error on offensive execution. And Swift did have 31 receiving yards, including a 20-yard chunk. Rashaad Penny played in this game and had just 2 for 8. The Eagles haven’t been able to run the ball effectively down the stretch in games and that’s a bit concerning.

Grade: B-

Receiver

A.J. Brown: 7 catches, 66 yards, 1 TD

While Brown’s streak of 125+ receiving yard games ended at six, he still had a good showing. So did DeVonta Smith, who added 3 catches for 51 yards and caught that beautiful touchdown pass. Outside of these two, though, the Eagles still aren’t getting much. Julio Jones didn’t have a catch and Olamide Zaccheaus had just 1 for 8. We’ve seen Quez Watkins working on a side field recently; he’ll be eligible to return from IR after the bye.

Grade: B+

Tight end

Dallas Goedert: 3 catches, 50 yards

The best play of the day from Goedert was a 28-yarder in the third quarter but he was tackled awkwardly on his right forearm and had to leave the game. He did not return. Without Goedert, the Eagles had just Jack Stoll and Albert Okwuegbunam available for the fourth quarter. Grant Calcaterra missed the game with a concussion. Goedert reportedly has a fractured forearm and is going to miss some time.

Grade: B

Offensive line

The offensive line seemed to be better in pass protection in the second half. The troubling thing is that the Eagles had opportunities to put the game away offensively in the fourth quarter and failed to do it. We’ve gotten so used to the Eagles running at will late in games but that element of their offense just hasn’t been there recently and on Sunday it led to some scary moments late.

Grade: B

Defensive line

Brandon Graham: 1 1/2 sacks, 2 QB hits, 1 TFL

There were moments in this game where the Eagles just clearly didn’t get enough pressure. Dak Prescott had too much time to throw. But then late in the second half, we saw a couple of huge rushes from Brandon Graham and this week Josh Sweat played the role of closer with a big sack late in the game. The Cowboys also had just 73 rushing yards and averaged 3.5 yards per attempt.

Grade: B+

Linebacker

Zach Cunningham: 10 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 PBU

The Eagles lost Nakobe Dean to a foot injury in this game and had to play out the second half with Cunningham and Nicholas Morrow, who have played together a ton this season with Dean out of the lineup. Cunningham made some big plays in this game. While there were moments when the Eagles’ linebackers got beat in zone coverage, we already know that’s not going to be their strength.

Grade: B

Secondary

Reed Blankenship: 7 tackles, 2 PBUs, 1 FR

The Eagles’ defense made plays late in the game but this secondary got torched again and a lot of it happened in the middle of the field. Prescott threw for 374 yards with 3 touchdowns and had a passer rating of 115.2. And CeeDee Lamb ended up with 11 for 191. Of course, Blankenship had a huge stop at the goal line, James Bradberry ended up with a PBU on a 4th down and Darius Slay made a few plays too, including the stop on the final play of the game. The Eagles might have Bradley Roby back after the bye, which could put an end to the nickel rotation of Sydney Brown and Eli Ricks.

Grade: C-

Special teams

Braden Mann: 5 punts, 259 yards (51.8), 2 downed inside 20

The Eagles might have found their punter. Mann ended up having a really nice game with a net average of 47.2. The Eagles did give up a big return to Kavontae Turpin on a kickoff but aside from that, it was a fine performance from Michael Clay’s unit.

Grade: B+

Coaching

Record: 8-1

It’s really hard to argue with the record. And Nick Sirianni deserves a ton of credit for coaching a team that just figures out ways to win football games. But when you start diving a little deeper into some decisions, there are questions. The Eagles’ offense late in this game was pretty awful and OC Brian Johnson deserves some blame. And even though the Eagles are without their starting nickel corner, the secondary has to get shored up. Some of that has to fall on DC Sean Desai.

Grade: B

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube