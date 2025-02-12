Which Eagles player's mom was the victim of Swiftie revenge?

An army of Chiefs fans and Taylor Swift fans mobilized against Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson after trolling comments the Eagles safety made at the expense of the pop star’s boyfriend, Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce.

After the Eagles’ 40-22 Super Bowl LIX win Sunday night, CJGJ posted a pic on his Instagram story that showed Kelce and the Eagles DB nose-to-nose, with the caption “Should've Stayed w that thick s****,” referencing Kelce’s former girlfriend of five years, Kayla Nicole.

Swifties responded in force, but instead of targeting Gardner-Johnson, they chose to spam the Yelp page for the King’s Grill, a restaurant owned by CJGJ’s mother, Delatron Johnson, in Rockledge, Florida.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

However, the flood of traffic to Yelp actually caused the website to disable comments to the restaurant, citing “Unusual Activity,” and virtually all the negative reviews were deleted.

Here’s the punchline: Mrs. Johnson told TMZ Live that the King’s Grill actually closed permanently two weeks ago. She and her husband are opening a different restaurant in Cocoa, a few miles north.

They mentioned they will join the million-plus Eagles fans for the team’s Super Bowl Championship parade in Philadelphia Friday.