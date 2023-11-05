Why D'Andre Swift was fined after hard run against Commanders

It just looked like a tough run. But apparently it was too rough.

Eagles running back D’Andre Swift was fined $9,857 for unnecessary roughness late in the fourth quarter against the Commanders last Sunday.

The play in question came at the 2:13 mark in the fourth quarter. On the play, Swift ran over Commanders safety Percy Butler. There was no flag on the play.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Pretty crazy for a running back to get fined for finishing off a run against players who are trying to hit him.

Two plays later, Swift took a sweep on a fake Brotherly Shove into the end zone to put the Eagles up by two touchdowns in their eventual 38-31 win to improve to 7-1.

This is the second time this season the Eagles have had an offensive player get fined for unnecessary roughness for the way they’ve finished runs.

Eagles TE Dallas Goedert was fined $11,473 for unnecessary roughness against the Rams on his long catch in the third quarter. He wasn’t penalized on the field but the fine presumably stems from his aggressive stiff-arm at the tail end of his 49-yard catch. pic.twitter.com/ZliUnoldwl — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) October 14, 2023

Goedert has since appealed his fine from Week 5 and is waiting to hear the ruling.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube