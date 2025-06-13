Why Lane Johnson believes he can be better than ever at 35 years old

He turned 35 about a month ago. He’s going into his 13th NFL season. He projects as the oldest starting offensive tackle in the league in 2025. And he'll be the 2nd-oldest offensive tackle in Eagles history, behind former teammate Jason Peters.

And Lane Johnson believes he just may be better than ever.

“Now, I feel like even though I'm 35, I feel better than I was when I started (or when I was) 29 or 30,” Johnson said after a recent OTA practice. “I had the (ankle) surgeries and so for me the toughest year was ’21 and you can go back and watch it, you can clearly see on film, I was very hindered with my left foot.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

“And now, I feel like I'm getting close to maybe my peak. As weird as it is to say, but that's truly how I feel.

“Maybe they need to do a Combine for guys 10 years (in the league), see how we do compared to 10 years ago.”

The notion of any other player getting close to his peak at 35 would be absurd. But when Johnson says it, you believe him.

He's made 1st- or 2nd-team all-pro in each of the last four years, he’s made six Pro Bowls in all and he’s one of only two position players – along with Brandon Graham – to win two Super Bowls in an Eagles uniform. Last year at 34, he became the oldest Pro Bowl right tackle since 36-year-old Hall of Famer Jackie Slater in 1990.

Johnson is one of only five offensive tackles in NFL history with two championships, two 1st-team all-pros and six Pro Bowls. Four of the others are Hall of Famers – Forrest Gregg, Jim Parker, Art Shell and Rayfield Wright. The other is Jim Tyrer, who has been left out of the Hall of Fame for non-football reasons.

Anybody who was paying attention knows Johnson should have locked up his third 1st-team all-pro last year, an honor that went to Penei Sewell of the Lions.

He was good last year. Not as good as Lane.

As Johnson goes into his 13th season trying to bolster his Hall of Fame credentials and help the Eagles to a fourth Super Bowl and third title in nine years, that sort of thing drives him.

“Yeah, with anything you read, you try to change,” he said. “If somebody has a bad opinion of you, hopefully you can get out there in the field and maybe, change their narrative on you. The only way how is to be more violent. For me that's what it's going to take.”

Now here’s a thought: What if Johnson wasn’t an Eagle? What if he never had 13 years coached by Jeff Stoutland, the GOAT? What if he didn't man right tackle at a Hall of Fame level since 2013?

It could have happened. The Chiefs, Jaguars and Dolphins had the first three picks in the 2013 draft, and they took tackle Eric Fisher, who had a good-but-not-great career, tackle Luke Joeckel, who had a brief career, and defensive end Dion Jordan, who only started five games.

“I thought about what would have happened if I went to Miami,” he said. “Kansas City wouldn’t have been bad, but, you know, Jacksonville? But yeah, very fortunate to land here, and I just think the passion of the city and the intensity and how they focus so much on the sport, I think it allows, whatever pressure they put on you, I think it allows you to be the best player you can be. So it's something that you can really appreciate in time, and I know I have."

Including the postseason, Johnson has started 173 games, 5th-most in Eagles history. The only players to start more games in an Eagles uniform while never playing for another team are Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox.

Kelce started 205 games, so if Johnson plays every game this year and next year, he’ll get to 207 and pass his close friend and longtime teammate.

“I'm very happy with how things have turned out,” Johnson said. “You know, when you're in it, when you're still playing, there's always more to do, more to strive for. But, looking back, I'm very happy with how my career has gone, the players I got to play with, the mentors.

“So yeah, I'm very fortunate. I don't know if I would be the same player or what would happen if I was with another organization. But this place has got the most out of me. And whatever time I have left, I think we can still be very, very good.”