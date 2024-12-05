Will a running back win MVP? Shaun Alexander thinks Saquon Barkley has a chance

It's been 12 years since a running back was named NFL MVP, but that could change in 2024.

There are two worthy players making a legitimate case for the award: Saquon Barkley of the Philadelphia Eagles and Derrick Henry of the Baltimore Ravens.

Barkley, in his first year after leaving the New York Giants, has thrived in a new system. He leads the league at 1,499 rushing yards entering Week 14 with 13 total touchdowns and 6.1 yards per carry. The Eagles are 10-2 and firmly in the mix to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl this February.

He needs 607 rushing yards over the final five games to break the single-season record.

Henry, meanwhile, is also doing damage in his first season with a new team. The 30-year-old veteran joins Barkley as the only other player with more than 1,000 rushing yards so far (1,407). He doesn't get as much volume in the passing game, but he leads the league with 65 first-down runs and 14 runs of 20-plus yards.

How likely is it that Barkley or Henry actually wins MVP, though? Based on history, the odds are not in their favor.

Adrian Peterson was the last running back to do it in 2012, and only three players at the position have won it in the last 20 years. LaDainian Tomlinson (2006) and Shaun Alexander (2005) were the others, though the award was dominated by running backs from 1991 to 2000 (five winners in 10 years).

Alexander mentioned how Barkley's record-breaking potential could net him the award in a recent interview with NBC.

"I have mixed feelings because I feel Saquon is having an Eric Dickerson-type greatest season ever," Alexander said while promoting the Stand Together Foundation and My Cause My Cleats. "And he's got a shot. If he gets that (rushing record), he should get it. Like all the touchdowns, all of yards. That's special."

While Barkley and Henry might be having insane statistical seasons, Alexander believes the numbers have to reach absurd levels for a running back to enter the conversation. With the last three running backs to win MVP, two of them broke the rushing touchdowns record (Alexander, Tomlinson) and the other was nine yards short of breaking the yardage record (Peterson).

"You know, there's three of us. It's me, LT, and Adrian Peterson," Alexander explained. "... It's us three, and what we had was a lot of yards and a lot of touchdowns. And our teams were pretty good. And so that's what it takes for running backs. It's gotta be like, no doubt, you're good, but then your team has to win."

Alexander emphasized "it's almost a shock" when a running back wins the award.

"Both LT and I, had 20-some touchdowns, you know what mean? And Adrian almost broke the rushing record, you know what mean? So, I feel like there has to be gaudy stats like that for a running back to get it, because the quarterback's job is so, it's just a lot.

"Putting guys in the right place, throwing the ball right, moving guys around, it's a lot on the quarterback to be great," Alexander. "That's why if it feels close -- the quarterback gets it, because he's gotta be a general and throw the ball."