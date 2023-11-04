Will Eagles' linebacker rotation continue with Nakobe Dean?

Nakobe Dean played the first 34 defensive snaps of the season in New England before suffering a foot injury that landed him on IR.

Since he returned a few weeks ago, he doesn’t play every snap anymore.

The Eagles’ starting MIKE linebacker is now part of a three-man linebacker rotation that doesn’t appear to have an end in sight.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“I think the snap count thing can be a little bit deceiving when we are rotating guys,” defensive coordinator Sean Desai said, “because there's a function of who our depth is and matchups and things like that that we want to create.

“And it's the same at that position, at the linebacker position, where we have three guys that play really good football for us. So, we want to get everybody healthy for the season and we are in this thing for the long haul, and we want to manage that, and we haven't really had a drop off in performance regardless of who is in so we feel confident in anybody that we put out there.”

During the four weeks Dean was on IR, the Eagles started Nicholas Morrow and Zach Cunningham. Morrow didn’t even make the Eagles’ initial 53-man roster and had to work his way up from the practice squad. Cunningham didn’t sign with the Eagles until training camp had already begun.

Dean, 22, was a third-round pick last year; that’s a significant resource at the position from the Eagles’ perspective. And although Dean didn’t play much as a rookie, the plan was always for him to be the guy this season.

How is Dean dealing with the rotation?

“Whatever it takes to win games,” Dean said this week. “The most important thing is winning games. If any of the three had a problem with the rotation and it was affecting the way we play, it wouldn’t help us win games. Everybody bought into it and everybody is going with it. We’ll continue to do it, continue to get better and continue to work.”

While Dean was gone, Morrow and Cunningham played pretty well and earned playing time. But the Eagles didn’t want to bench Dean either. So that has led to the rotation.

Here’s a look at how it has worked the last few weeks:

Week 6 at Jets (65 snaps): Cunningham 49, Morrow 36, Dean 32

Week 7 vs. Dolphins (49 snaps): Cunningham 49, Dean 30, Morrow 19

Week 8 at Commanders (72 snaps): Cunningham 51, Dean 50, Morrow 27

A couple weeks ago against the Dolphins, Cunningham played every snap as Dean and Morrow rotating at the middle linebacker spot. Against the Commanders last week, we saw every possible combination: Dean-Cunningham, Morrow-Cunningham, Dean-Morrow.

Unlike the rotation on the defensive line, the Eagles’ linebackers are not changing on the fly at linebacker. Typically, the rotation happens between series, which means two guys will get a chunk of plays together before it changes at the discretion of the coaching staff.

“At this point, we done been in a rotation for four games now,” Dean said. “This is my fourth game back this week. You’re kind of used to it now. At first, it took a while to get into rhythm because I was coming off of injury and I hadn’t played too much since the first game.”

As Dean pointed out, his snap percentages have increased every week since he’s been back in the lineup and that could continue. It’s probably fair to say that last Sunday against the Commanders wasn’t his best showing but he did have a team-high 12 tackles.

We know the Eagles are always going to rotate on their defensive line. With Reed Blankenship and Kevin Byard, the secondary is going to start to settle down.

But what about linebacker?

“I think the more continuity you have is always better,” Desai said. “I think that calms a lot of guys down but that's neither here nor there. We have a philosophy, which is a good philosophy in that part of it, in terms of the front will not change. We want to send guys and waves and we want to be the fresher team in the fourth quarter of games and in the fourth quarter of the season.

“We'll continue down the road, and it's about really everybody that’s getting a chance to go play to take advantage of those opportunities, and our guys have. Our guys have done a good job in helping us get to the point that we're at right now.”

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube