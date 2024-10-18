Will the Eagles ever score again in the first quarter?

They’ve run 77 plays. They’ve had 10 drives. They’ve averaged 3.3 yards per rush, managed all of 13 first downs and committed two turnovers. And quarterback Jalen Hurts has a 59.3 passer rating, 3rd-worst in the league.

Zero touchdowns. Zero field goals. Zero points.

That’s what the Eagles have to show for their first five first quarters this year.

The Eagles are only the fourth NFL team in the last 15 years to go scoreless in the first quarter in their first five games.

This is the first time they’ve failed to score in the first quarter in each of their first five games since 1934, the franchise’s second year of existence.

Going back to last year, the Eagles have been scoreless in seven straight first quarters.

Last time they scored in the first 15 minutes of a game was with 36 seconds left vs. Arizona in Week 17 last year on a Hurts TD pass to Julio Jones.

This is bad.

“It's something that we're trying to work on,” said A.J. Brown, who missed three of those first quarters. “I don't know if it's necessarily something that we can just focus on – ‘We're going to start practice fast,’ or something like that or whatever.

“But we're just trying to just keep doing what we're doing and just keep trying to get better. And like I said, in the (Browns) game, the first drive, if I get my head around quickly, I get everything going. I was a little rusty, so I took part of that. And then the second drive, I just missed. So stuff like that happens. I'm taking responsibility on my part.”

This is the first time since late in 1994 – the tail end of Rich Kotite’s head coaching tenure – the Eagles have gone seven straight games without scoring a 1st-quarter point. And only the fourth time since 1956.

Last time they had a longer streak was an eight-game stretch over the 1936 and 1937 seasons.

So if they fail to score in the first quarter vs. the Giants Sunday it will be the first time they’ve gone eight straight games without a 1st-quarter point in 87 years.

“We've had some missed opportunities that we haven't taken advantage of,” Hurts said. “I think beyond what's going on with the players, I think it's a matter of getting the first first down. Once you get the first first down, you put yourself in a really good position, so that's what it’s about.”

Out of those 77 plays the Eagles have run in the first quarter this year, 33 – 43 percent - either lost yardage or gained two or fewer yards. Only six netted 10 yards or more.

Lane Johnson suggested that quicker adjustments with play calling and more tempo could jump start the offense sooner.

“You can obviously have a game plan, but a lot of stuff changes,” Johnson said. “When you get to the game, they're going to show you looks that you haven't practiced. And so I think the adjustments on the sideline are just as important, maybe more important, than what game plan you have.

“So it's definitely something we're addressing. I think we do some good stuff when we're running tempo and running our hurry-up offense. So all things considered, we're going to push the envelope and try to get that fast start this week. And yeah make it more a sense of urgency for us.”

The Eagles have been above average scoring after the first quarter.

After the first quarter, the Eagles are averaging 21.2 points per game. That puts them 6th-highest in the entire NFL in scoring from the second quarter on, behind the Commanders (25.2), Beares (23.0), Ravens (22.7), Bengals (22.2) and Bills (22.0).

But those first quarters have been a nightmare.

“If there was something magic, we would be doing it,” Nick Sirianni said. “We’ve got to put the guys in positions to succeed. We’ve got to be ready, and the guys have to go out and execute. It's always going to be that. And we just have to keep trying new formulas. It's not necessarily the same formula against every team. It depends on the defense that you're playing and the opponent you're playing.

You’ve just got to keep trying different formulas of things that have been successful in the past, things we think can be successful for this team, sprinkling different formulas in there. We know how important it is that we get on that board first, and when they kick it to us, to go down and get a score right away. So it’s on our mind.”

