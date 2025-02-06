Even the smells in Saints' facility bring back memories for Zack Baun

NEW ORLEANS — Zack Baun can’t tell you exactly what the Saints’ practice facility in Metairie, Louisiana, smells like but he knows it has a distinct smell. He learned that over the course of four years.

And as the Eagles prepare for Super Bowl LIX, spending time at the Saints’ facility every single day this week, it’s all coming back to him.

“Very interesting. A lot of feelings,” Baun said. “Even the smells bring me back to certain periods of time. It was cool to see some of the athletic trainers and equipment people that were here in New Orleans. It’s cool to be back.”

Baun, 28, spent the first four years of his career with the Saints. They took him in the third round out of Wisconsin back in 2020 and over the course of his time in New Orleans, Baun was a useful player. He played in 62 games but was mostly a special teamer who never carved out a starting role on defense. There were some tough moments.

But in his first year with the Eagles, Baun had a breakout season. He was named an All-Pro and one of five finalists to win Defensive Player of the Year. After signing a one-year, $3.5 million deal in March, Baun eventually became the centerpiece of the NFL’s best defense.

And on Sunday, he’ll have a chance to cap his storybook season with a Super Bowl win in the Superdome, where he spent four years hoping to one day become a star in the NFL.

Baun said he always knew that he had the physical capabilities to be a good player in the league but he just needed to be in the right situation and headspace to make that a reality. It just didn’t happen for him in New Orleans.

“I think when I was here, I didn’t really know what I needed,” Baun said. “I didn’t know if I was an on-the-ball ‘backer or an off-the-ball ‘backer. I just knew that it didn’t necessarily feel right. Maybe I wasn’t getting it right away. But time ran its course and I just kept continuing to work on my craft and get better at all the things so whatever opportunity came, I could take advantage of it.”

The Eagles actually signed Baun with the thought that his floor would be a special teams ace and were intrigued by his ability to rush the passer. Getting a chance to rush off the edge was something Baun wanted to do because when he got that chance with the Saints, he started to flash. So maybe he’d be a rotational guy.

But Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio had a different vision for Baun. He watched some of his limited defensive film and the NFL veteran had a hunch that Baun could play inside linebacker in his defense. Baun proved that hunch to be correct.

During his time in New Orleans, the Saints did have some talented linebackers but that organization has to be a little sick that they let Baun walk out of their doors only to see him return as a visitor in a Super Bowl. But Baun doesn’t seem to have any ill-will toward the organization that drafted him.

“I blame a lot of it on myself and my own development, kind of getting in my own way,” Baun said. “I had great coaches, I had a great scheme but I kind of blame myself for getting in my own way.”

When asked what changed, Baun said that being in a new environment with a new coaching staff just gave him a fresh perspective and a new opportunity. He certainly made the most of it in 2024 and is set to cash in this offseason as a pending free agent.

Eagles safety Reed Blankenship said he realized in Week 1 down in Brazil that Baun could be in for a huge 2024 season.

“Obviously, I didn’t know too much about Zack,” Blankenship said. “I knew a little bit about his background. He didn’t play a crazy amount with the Saints. But, man, just to watch him work. He didn’t even miss a game this year did he? He was a dawg. Having 12 tackles every game, plus PBUs, covering tight ends, receivers. Whatever you ask him to do, he’s going to do it. Plus communication is a huge part. I trust this guy, I have confidence in this guy. I just love watching him succeed.”

Baun this season started 16 games (he got to sit out the Week 18 regular season finale) and filled up the stat sheet weekly. He had 151 tackles, 5 forced fumbles, 4 pass breakups, 3 1/2 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, 5 quarterback hits and an interception for the best defense in the NFL.

He hasn’t slowed down in the playoffs either. In those three games, Baun already has 26 tackles, 2 TFLs, 2 pass breakups, a forced fumble and an interception.

This offseason, Baun is likely to cash in on a multi-year contract.

As Super Bowl week kicked off with Opening Night on Monday, Baun was one of 11 Eagles sitting on risers reserved for the biggest stars. There’s no doubt that Baun is one of the best players in this game. And just being back at the Superdome, a stadium where he has played a bunch of games, gave Baun a sense of comfort.

If the Eagles are going to beat the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, Baun is going to need to have another big game. If he does, it would put an exclamation point on an incredibly special season.

But Baun isn’t ready to reflect just yet.

“I’ve thought about it,” he said. “But I think I’ll really dive deep into it when this is all said and done and we play this game.”

