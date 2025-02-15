Zack Baun to contemplate future after headache subsides

The Tuesday after Zack Baun played in the Super Bowl, his wife wanted to watch the game again, so they popped on the TV copy of the game.

And they watched.

“I felt like I was just watching ‘the Super Bowl,’” Baun said at locker cleanout day on Thursday. “Like, I didn’t connect myself with that game yet. It’s kind of weird for me to tell you that but it’s true.”

Baun, 28, just capped a magical season with a Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. His story was one of the most incredible in recent memory. Signed as an afterthought, Baun got plugged into the starting lineup and was literally the best linebacker in football in 2024.

Up next for Baun? Free agency. This year figures to be a little different for Baun than last. But the All-Pro hadn’t yet thought about that as the Eagles cleaned out their lockers the day before an epic parade down Broad Street.

When will Baun thinking about it?

“Maybe early next week after I’ve recovered from a headache,” he said. “Next week I think I’ll really start diving deep into what my future holds.”

Last March, Baun signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal to join the Eagles in free agency. He was coming off his rookie contract with the Saints and no one was really sure what position he was going to play in Philly. But the Eagles viewed him as a special teams ace with defensive upside.

Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio saw Baun as a starting inside linebacker and the longtime DC was right. Baun excelled in his role and will likely cash in this offseason.

“I’m curious,” Baun said. “I don’t know what it’s going to look like, honestly. My goal every time is to play the best football I can. Hopefully, it’s here. I love this place and I really appreciate what they’ve done for my career and my family and just everything. Got a lot of options to weigh and stuff to think about.”

This could be Baun’s one big chance to cash in with a multi-year contract and he knows it; Spotrac estimates Baun getting a deal with an estimated annual value of $9.7 million. But there are also the elements of scheme and fit. And there’s no doubt that Baun loved this season in Philadelphia.

Even if it hadn’t ended with a parade, Baun still would have seen this as a special season in a special place.

“It’s revived my love for the game, honestly,” Baun said of his year in Philly. “I think it was dwindling there in New Orleans for a while. It just revived my love for this and the passion I have for this game. It’s not about the Super Bowl win. It is but it isn’t.

“The personal accolades, you guys know me, I’m not one who thinks first about myself or even set those as goals for myself. I just love the mental grind of it, fighting through adversity. I just love it and I love being around these guys.”

Baun this season had one of the best seasons ever for an Eagles defensive player, finishing fifth in Defensive Player of the Year voting. He had 151 tackles, 3 1/2 sacks, 5 forced fumbles, 4 pass breakups, 1 interception, 5 QB hits, 11 tackles for loss and was just as good in the playoffs. He had a huge interception in Super Bowl LIX.

Throughout the season, Baun kept saying that he didn’t set any goals for himself in 2024. “I lied,” he said on Thursday. Baun’s only goal, that he set with his assistant linebackers coach, was to hit 100 tackles and make an impact for the defense. Check and check.

Baun said his ability to be rangy in coverage really stood out to him this year and he admitted even he didn’t know he could play this well in coverage. But he really enjoyed getting to, as the Eagles call it, farm the middle.

“I’m proud of myself. I really am, genuinely,” Baun said. “S—, it’s like really deep for me, actually. I’m sure it will settle in more. And the crazy part is, this is my first year doing it. What is Year 2 going to look like? What is Year 3 going to look like?”

Eagles fans are hoping they get to find out. Pretty soon, Baun will have to start thinking about his future. As soon as that headache from the parade subsides.

