Pope Francis keeps accidentally tweeting about the New Orleans Saints

If anyone was going to help the team pull off a miracle...

By Max Molski

The New Orleans Saints could use all the help they can get right now, and they continue to receive blessings from the Vatican.

Pope Francis took to X last Friday for All Saints Day and shared a message using "#Saints." However, that's the official hashtag for the struggling NFL team, so its fleur-de-lis logo appeared in the post on the social media site.

That post went up before the Saints lost to the lowly Carolina Panthers, marking their seventh straight defeat after a 2-0 start and prompting the team to fire head coach Dennis Allen.

Looking for a miracle to turn their season around, the NFL's Saints keep getting blessed by the pope -- albeit accidentally.

Pope Francis used #Saints a second time on Tuesday, calling them "precious pearls," before tripling down with a third post, saying "We cannot become #Saints with a frown."

The team got in on the fun and thanked the pope for his blessings.

While Saints fans haven't had much to smile about lately, people across the football world had a field day in Pope Francis' comments.

The Saints will look to turn their blessings into results when they host the rival Atlanta Falcons in New Orleans on Sunday.

