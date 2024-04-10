Arrest warrants have been issued for NFL player and North Texas native Rashee Rice and another driver in connection with a hit-and-run crash on Central Expressway last month that injured four people, Dallas Police say.

Police allege on March 30 that Rice, 23, and another driver identified as 21-year-old Theodore Knox, were speeding along U.S. Highway 75 near University Boulevard in a Lamborghini SUV and a Corvette when they caused a chain reaction crash involving four other vehicles that was recorded on a witness's dashcam video.

Both Rice and Knox have been charged with one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury, and six counts of collision involving injury. Neither of the men are in custody at this time, police said.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

In addition to the crash, the dashcam video showed the occupants of the sports cars getting out of the vehicles and walking away.

"The occupants of the Lamborghini and the Corvette all ran from the scene without stopping to determine if anyone needed medical help or providing their information," Dallas Police said after the crash. "Two of the involved drivers were treated at the scene by Dallas Fire-Rescue for minor injuries and two occupants of another vehicle were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries."

Five days after the crash, Texas Sen. Royce West, D-Dallas, who represents Rice, gave a statement admitting his client told police he was driving one of the luxury sports cars involved in the crash.

"During the interview, Mr. Rice acknowledged that he was driving the Lamborghini," Royce West said. "That was the question that was asked. And he responded to that, that he was driving the Lamborghini."

West has not issued a statement Wednesday and it's not clear if Knox has obtained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Rice, who grew up in North Richland Hills and played college football at SMU before being drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023, issued a public apology on Instagram on April 4.

The passengers of the vehicles who left the scene will not be charged, police said. Dallas Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.