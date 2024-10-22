Winners, losers from Ravens-Bucs and Cardinals-Chargers doubleheader

Monday Night Football closed Week 7 with two opposite games.

First, the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers played to a shootout, with the former triumphing 41-31. However, it deserves some context as the Ravens trailed 10-0 before putting up 34 unanswered.

Tampa Bay trailed 34-10 in the fourth but scored a few touchdowns late to make the score line more flattering. But, in the process, the Bucs may have lost a star for the season, among another potentially important loss.

The second game saw the Los Angeles Chargers at the Arizona Cardinals in a more tightly contested affair.

Let's analyze both games further with winners and losers:

WINNER: Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry continue to power Baltimore

Baltimore, now 5-2, perhaps is a star wideout away from being considered the most threatening contender. Of course, Lamar Jackson will once again be tested in the playoffs, but he's pushing for a third league MVP.

Moving to 23-1 against NFC teams, Jackson threw for 281 yards on 17 of 22 completions for five touchdowns and no picks, including 59-yard and 49-yard dots to Rashod Bateman.

Derrick Henry continued his rushing prowess, logging 169 yards on 15 carries with a long of 81.

Once Baltimore is in the lead, Jackson continued to prove it is a tough unit to slow down. With the addition of Henry, the efficiency has augmented. Now, imagine if the Ravens can somehow get Jackson a real WR1...

LOSER: Buccaneers lose both star wideouts

The Bucs dropped to 4-3 after the result, but things are looking bleak despite being above .500 still. Tampa Bay held a 10-0 lead early but began to unravel after losing Mike Evans to the hamstring injury he was trying to manage. It's not yet clear how long Evans will be out.

But even worse, Tampa Bay may have lost Chris Godwin for a lengthy period. In the final minutes as the Buccaneers forced the issue trying to close the scoreboard gap, Godwin's ankle appeared to bend awkwardly on a tackle. He was carted off in an air cast and is believed to have a dislocated ankle.

Godwin has been one of the top receivers this season, but injuries continue to hold him back. However, Todd Bowles' playcalling could've easily avoided this one.