Ravens-Chiefs underway following weather delay

The NFL's season opener kicked off more than 20 minutes than originally scheduled.

By Eric Mullin

NFL fans had to wait a little longer than expected for the first game of the 2024 season.

The start of the league's season opener between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night was delayed due to inclement weather in the Kansas City area.

The game's start time was originally slated for 8:20 p.m. ET, but it was pushed back to 8:40 due to the weather conditions. The opening kickoff didn't actually come until 8:45 p.m.

Roughly an hour before the initial kickoff time, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium announced that the venue was in a shelter in place amid heavy rain and lightning in the area.

Players from both teams cleared the field and fans were asked to move to the concourse.

The shelter in place was lifted at around 8 p.m.

Where to watch Ravens vs. Chiefs

Ravens-Chiefs is airing on NBC and streaming live on Peacock.

The NFL has introduced a new kickoff rule for the 2024-25 season called the 'Dynamic Kickoff.' Here's what you need to know.

NFL
