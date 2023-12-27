Report: Broncos bench Russell Wilson for final 2 games, Jarrett Stidham to start

The Denver Broncos are making a change at quarterback for the final two weeks of the regular season.

Russell Wilson reportedly is being benched in favor of Jarrett Stidham after the team's latest loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.

Sources: The #Broncos are, in fact, benching Russell Wilson for the final two games, preserving their financial flexibility for the offseason.



Jarrett Stidham starts. pic.twitter.com/8sh7ORek5Q — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 27, 2023

Wilson, 35, posted 3,070 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 15 starts this season under new coach Sean Payton. While his numbers improved after a rocky first season in Denver, the team is reportedly benching Wilson with an eye on the future.

The former Seattle Seahawks quarterback already has $39 million guaranteed for 2024, but an additional $37 million would become guaranteed if he can’t pass a physical by early March (per Over the Cap). This move preserves Wilson's health, and gives Denver the option to potentially cut him this offseason with less dead money than it would be if he were to get hurt in the final two games.

Wilson was acquired in March of 2022 in a trade with Seattle -- a deal that has obviously backfired on Denver. The Broncos gave up Noah Fant, Drew Lock, Shelby Harris, two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a fifth-round pick in the trade. Months after the deal -- before even playing his first game with the team -- Wilson signed a five-year, $245 million extension.

The Broncos have dropped three of their last four games after five straight wins put them back in the playoff picture. Now 7-8 on the season, their postseason odds are dwindling as they currently sit 12th in the AFC.

Stidham, 27, signed a two-year, $10 million deal with the Broncos in March. The former fourth-rounder spent his first three seasons with the Patriots, never making a start while serving as a backup for Tom Brady, Cam Newton and Mac Jones. He was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022, where he started the final two games of last season in a similar situation with Derek Carr benched for financial reasons.

The Broncos will finish the season with two divisional games -- first at home against the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday before a trip to Las Vegas to face the Raiders in Week 18. Denver needs two victories and some help to sneak into the postseason.