Report: NFL considering playing a future Super Bowl in London

The biggest game in American football could soon be held on foreign soil.

The NFL reportedly has discussed the idea of playing a Super Bowl in London.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Sunday that commissioner Roger Goodell revealed the news at a fan forum in London last week. While a potential London Super Bowl isn't happening any time soon, it remains a possibility in the distant future.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The league has further expanded into Europe in recent years, aiming to grow the NFL internationally. London hosted three games this season, while two games will be played in Frankfurt, Germany, in November. Future international games could be played in Spain and Brazil, potentially as soon as next season, and there have already been games held in Canada and Mexico.

According to Schefter, there has been no momentum building yet for a London Super Bowl -- though one source told him that it would "absolutely" make sense.

Playing the big game in London would present a number of logistical questions. Most notably, the time difference would complicate things both in London and across the United States. Kickoff times for London regular season games have been at 9:30 a.m. ET, which is 2:30 p.m. local time. Schefter reported that the Super Bowl would likely be played at 8:30 p.m. local time, which would be 3:30 p.m. ET and 12:30 p.m. PT.

The next three Super Bowl sites are already confirmed, so the earliest possible London Super Bowl wouldn't be until February 2027. Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas will host this season in February 2024, followed by Caesars Superdome in New Orleans in February 2025 and Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., in February 2026.