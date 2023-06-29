Rob Gronkowski thinks Baby Gronk sensation has gone ‘too far'

Rob Gronkowski speaks onstage during 2023 Gronk Beach at Talking Stick Resort on February 11, 2023 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Baby Gronk’s namesake has had enough.

Rob Gronkowski spoke out about the 10-year-old social media sensation, whose real name is Madden San Miguel, and slammed the child’s father for craving attention.

“Yeah, it’s to a point where it’s awkward. It’s too far,” Gronkowski told Barstool Sports on Wednesday.

“Four weeks ago, my brother told me, ‘Yo, have you seen Baby Gronk?’ ‘Did I see him? ‘ I go. ‘His dad hit me up 500 times already.’ He goes, ‘Don’t do anything. The dad is so annoying.’ And this was like five, six weeks ago. And then all of a sudden, two weeks later, it’s coming out everywhere. My brother died laughing.”

Baby Gronk has hundreds of thousands of followers across social media. His virality took off in March when his parents uploaded a video of him meeting LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne. Months later, “Baby Gronk,” “Livvy” and “rizz” started to consume social media.

Baby Gronk’s dad, Jake San Miguel, says he has been training his son to be a star football player since he was 6 years old. He has since taken his son on unofficial college visits across the country, including the University of Kentucky, Ohio State and Purdue.

Though Baby Gronk is able to dominate on the youth football field and gain national fame, the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end is over the hype.

“We’re going to cease and desist Baby Gronk’s dad,” Gronkowski said jokingly.