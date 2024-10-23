Robert Saleh foreshadowed his next NFL stop.

Saleh, who was fired by the New York Jets after a 2-3 start, was seen Wednesday watching along as the Green Bay Packers practiced ahead of Week 8.

Recently fired Jets coach Robert Saleh is at Packers practice. Long history between him and Matt LaFleur. Also has worked with Jeff Hafley.



We’ll hear from LaFleur after practice if he’s hired Saleh in some capacity.



That’s him on the far sideline watching the offense. pic.twitter.com/JjOFAv1iLa — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) October 23, 2024

It wasn't immediately clear if he was hired by the team, but after practice, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Saleh will work with the Packers' offensive unit to bring a defensive perspective.

“It’s a good opportunity for him and also to give us perspective on how teams might see us, how they might defend us," LaFleur said, via Packers ESPN reporter Rob Demovsky.

LaFleur added Saleh won't be influencing the defensive side of the ball, citing coordinator Jeff Hafley's crucial work thus far.

LaFleur and Saleh were graduate assistants together at Central Michigan in 2004 and worked together on the Houston Texans in 2008 and 2009. LaFleur also served as the best man at Saleh's wedding.

Saleh, a defensive-minded coach, will be part of a Packers side that currently ranks first in takeaways. The 5-2 Packers are also a completely different story than the Jets team Saleh was fired from.

New York, led by former Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, has yet to win in the post-Saleh era, dropping two straight games against the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers under interim Jeff Ulbrich.

The Packers will visit the 2-5 Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8.