Winners, losers as Packers shutout Saints 34-0 on Monday Night Football

The Green Bay Packers pitched a shutout.

Green Bay concluded Week 16 with a 34-0 home rout over the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.

Jordan Love didn't have the best performance in the victory, but a solid rushing attack got the Packers over the line. The Saints tried to compete with injury issues, but Spencer Rattler couldn't help put any points on the board.

New Orleans dropped to 5-10 with the loss having already been eliminated from postseason contention. Green Bay improved to 11-4 and clinched its spot for the second straight season with Love.

Let's analyze the game further with winners and losers:

WINNER: Green Bay's rushing attack

The Packers were propelled by Josh Jacobs, Emanuel Wilson and Chris Brooks on the ground. Jacobs, as usual, led the way with 69 yards on 13 carries, while Wilson added 52 yards on 11 carries.

Josh Jacobs confirmed STRONG pic.twitter.com/fORemLJWIf — NFL (@NFL) December 24, 2024

Brooks tacked on 23 yards on six tries, with all three rushers scoring a touchdown apiece. With a total of 188 ground yards between nine different rushers (including Malik Willis' three QB kneels), Green Bay easily outpaced New Orleans.

LOSER: New Orleans' rushing attack

It was the opposite story on the ground for the Saints. Without leading rusher Alvin Kamara, no option could generate any momentum against the Packers' front.

Rattler led the way with 28 yards on five attempts. Three other rushers tallied 15 carries for just 39 yards, with Jordan Mims' 16 yards on four attempts leading the way. Kendre Miller had 15 yards on eight runs.

WINNER: Playoff berths

The win moved Green Bay to 11-4 and officially clinched the team a playoff spot. The Packers are currently the No. 6 seed after being No. 7 last season and showcasing the potential for a deep run.

Right above Green Bay is the Minnesota Vikings, which is 13-2 and duking it out with the also 13-2 Detroit Lions for the NFC North title and No. 1 seed in the NFC. Green Bay will need help if it hopes to climb the ladder.

LOSER: QB play

While the Packers put up 34 points, Love wasn't as influential as he could've been on the night. He completed just 16 of 28 passes for 182 yards, one touchdown and no picks.

Love had a strong run in the playoffs last season, but he's struggled with inconsistency this year. Though he avoided throwing a pick, he'll need to be much better to give the Packers a chance against the real contenders.

Rattler was also predictably poor, completing 50% of his passes for 153 yards, no touchdowns and a pick.

WINNER: Shutouts

Green Bay's win became the first shutout of the 2024 regular season. As the league continues to focus on offensive play and scoring, New Orleans had nothing to show.

With Derek Carr and a healthier offense things could've been different, but for now the Saints entered the wrong side of history despite their ability to light up the scoreboard in the first few weeks.

