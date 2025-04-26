Did Shilo Sanders get drafted? Where Shedeur's brother landed

Shedeur Sanders wasn't the only son of Deion hoping to get drafted this year.

Also on the 2025 NFL Draft board was Shilo Sanders, the older brother of Shedeur.

Though it took a while, Shedeur, a top quarterback prospect, was eventually drafted by the Cleveland Browns with the No. 144 pick in the fifth round on Day 3.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

But was Shilo drafted as well? Here's what to know:

What position is Shilo Sanders?

Sanders, 25 years old, is a 6-foot, 195-pound safety.

Did Shilo Sanders get drafted?

No, Shilo Sanders was not among the 257 players to hear their name called.

Which NFL team signed Shilo Sanders?

Shortly after the draft concluded, multiple reports said Shilo signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent.

Colorado safety Shilo Sanders signing with Buccaneers as undrafted free agent. (via @RapSheet + @TomPelissero) pic.twitter.com/xtuADtEkkt — NFL (@NFL) April 26, 2025

The Buccaneers have two strong safeties on the depth chart currently in Jordan Whitehead and Rashad Wisdom. They also have four free safeties, led by star Antoine Winfield Jr. Christian Izien, Kaevon Merriweather and Marcus Banks are the other three.

What college did Shilo Sanders play at?

Sanders played for three different schools across six seasons. His first two were at South Carolina followed by two more at Jackson State when his father, Deion "Prime" Sanders, became head coach. Shilo followed Deion to Colorado for two more seasons.

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders discusses how his father, Deion Sanders, has helped him focus on being a better person on and off the field.