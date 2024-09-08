Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens scored the first touchdown of the season for the Monsters of the Midway, and Simone Biles had the absolute perfect reaction to the score.

Owens scooped up the loose ball after a punt was blocked in the third quarter by Daniel Hardy, and he scampered to the end zone to get the Bears within seven points of the Tennessee Titans.

The touchdown was the Bears’ first off a blocked punt since the 2012 season, and Biles had an incredible reaction to her husband’s touchdown:

I ALMOST HAD A HEART ATTACK https://t.co/SmqPk06QCN — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) September 8, 2024

The touchdown was the second of Owens’ career, as he also had a fumble return for a touchdown in the 2023 season with the Green Bay Packers.

The Bears needed the spark too, as they trailed the Titans by 14 points at halftime of their season opener.