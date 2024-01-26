Snoop Dogg selects NFL players for his dream 2028 Olympic flag football team

Snoop Dogg has dropped his Olympic flag football team like it's hot.

The hip-hop icon, who will be a special correspondent for NBC at the Paris Olympics this summer, was asked to pick his dream flag football team for when the sport debuts at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

"I'm definitely playing," Snoop said in an interview to promote his new football comedy film, "The Underdoggs."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The first players he selected were star wide receivers Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins and Ja'Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals. He then picked the two quarterbacks who will square off in Sunday's AFC Championship game, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens. He then took his lone defensive player by adding Sauce Gardner of the New York Jets.

The final pick for Snoop's flag football team retired from the NFL more than a decade ago.

"I'm probably gonna get Randy Moss to come out of retirement too because he's tall, he can play both sides," Snoop said of the Hall of Fame wide receiver.

Snoop Dogg will will join the coverage as a special NBC Olympic correspondent at the Paris Games.

The 2028 Olympics will be held from July 14 to July 30, meaning the closing ceremony will be around the same time that training camps typically open. The NFL is yet to determine if active players will be permitted to compete at the Olympics.

Flag football was added to the Olympic program in January. The five-on-five non-contact sport is played on a 50-by-25-yard field with two 20-minute halves.

There will be 12 players on each Olympic flag football roster, so Snoop still has a few more spots to fill.