Social media roasts Jets after failed Hail Mary leads to Dolphins touchdown

Jevon Holland returned the intercepted pass 99 yards for a touchdown

By Logan Reardon

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Jevon Holland of the Miami Dolphins scores a 99-yard touchdown off of an interception thrown by Tim Boyle of the New York Jets during the second quarter in the game at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 24, 2023 in East Rutherford, N.J.

It's been a Black Friday to forget for the New York Jets.

In the NFL's first ever game on the day after Thanksgiving, fans were treated to some bonus football.

The first half ended with a historic play, of sorts, when the Jevon Holland intercepted Tim Boyle's Hail Mary pass and returned it 99 yards for a Miami Dolphins touchdown.

Here's the play, which you have to see to believe:

The Jets got the ball back with two seconds left in the half after intercepting Tua Tagovailoa. But the opportunity to steal some points quickly turned in the other direction, as the Dolphins instead took a 17-6 lead into the break.

Boyle, making his first start in place of Zach Wilson, finished the first half 7 of 11 for just 35 yards.

Understandably, social media had plenty of takes after the unbelievable play. Here are some of the best reactions:

