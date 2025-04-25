Steelers first-round pick Derrick Harmon's mother died shortly after selection

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – FEBRUARY 26: Derrick Harmon #DL15 of Oregon speaks to the media during the 2025 NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on February 26, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

When things got tough for Derrick Harmon during his college career at Michigan State and Oregon, the defensive tackle would gather strength from his mother, Tiffany Saine.

“In the back of my head, from the beginning of my college career I (kept thinking) how can I (not) keep going if I’m tired? I’m injured? Whatever it is,” Harmon said. “Why (can’t) I keep going if she can get up and she keeps going after brain surgery. This is our resilience and our hard work, really. ”

Saine endured numerous brain surgeries and a stroke in recent years as her son evolved from prospect to likely NFL first-round pick. And shortly after the Pittsburgh Steelers selected Harmon 21st overall late Thursday night, he went to visit his mother to say goodbye.

Saine died within hours of her son realizing a dream they had worked so hard together to achieve.

Harmon said minutes after receiving a phone call from Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin that his mother was on life support but did not get into details.

“After I get off the phone with you guys, I’m headed straight to the hospital to tell her (that her) son got drafted,” Harmon said.

Steelers President Art Rooney II extended the team’s condolences to their newest star.

“Though we are excited to select Derrick in the first round of the NFL Draft, our hearts are heavy as we mourn the death of his mother, Tiffany Saine,” Rooney said in a statement. “We will support Derrick and his family however we can as he navigates this period of grief. In times like this, we hope Derrick finds comfort in the love and support from the organization and Steelers fans around the world.”

Harmon, 21, called the moment he became a professional bittersweet. He had a draft party and members of his immediate and extended family were at his side when the moment finally arrived. Yet his mind could not help but drift to the person who might not be there physically, well aware that in some ways, she will be with him forever.

“After all those brain surgeries, man, she did not give up,” Harmon said. “She still went to practice, still went to work.”

And now Harmon will face the difficult task of trying to do the same, though he won't do it alone.

“I’m very blessed to have (a) village around me,” he said.