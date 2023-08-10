Super Bowl champ Bashaud Breeland faces stolen car, weapons and drug charges after arrest

Bashaud Breeland, an NFL free-agent cornerback who was a starter on the Kansas City Chiefs' 2019 Super Bowl-winning team, is facing several charges, including possession of firearms, drugs and a stolen car, after being arrested in Charlotte earlier this week.

According to the police report obtained by NBC affiliate WCNC, Breeland was driving a 2020 Mercedes-Benz G550 that was reported stolen in Florida when police pulled him over on Tuesday. The report said police found eight weapons, including two AK-47s, inside the car, along with over five pounds of marijuana and 62 grams of suspected mushrooms. Digital scales, a vacuum sealer and bags were also recovered from the vehicle, according to the report.

Breeland was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, altering serial numbers, altering the title, and possession of a stolen firearm. He also faces multiple drug charges, including possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana and a Schedule I substance.

Breeland, 31, was booked into Mecklenburg County jail and released hours later after posting a $30,000 bond, according to jail records.

Washington selected Breeland in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Clemson. He spent four seasons with Washington and one with the Green Bay Packers before landing in Kansas City, where he appeared in two consecutive Super Bowls. Breeland made 26 starts in the regular season and six in the postseason during his two years with the Chiefs.

After 13 games with Minnesota in 2021, Breeland was released by the Vikings midseason following an alleged altercation with coaches during practice. He hasn't appeared in an NFL game since, though he was signed to the Arizona Cardinals' practice squad in January 2022.

Breeland was arrested in April 2020 on several charges after allegedly smoking marijuana at a South Carolina gas station. He would later plead guilty to disorderly conduct and a drug possession charge as part of a plea deal, with charges of transporting alcohol in a vehicle with a broken seal, driving without a license and resisting arrest all being dropped.