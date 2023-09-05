The 10 best unsigned free agents entering Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season

Regular season football begins this week, but not for everyone.

After a long offseason of workouts, practices and preseason games, many veteran NFL players are still looking for a job – whether it’s due to age, skill level or injury.

Some of these players will get scooped up once the season gets underway with injuries and more roster movement bound to happen.

Here are 10 of the best veterans who are free agents entering the 2023 season (sorted by position):

Colt McCoy, QB

The Arizona Cardinals cut McCoy despite the fact that the injured Kyler Murray won’t play for at least a few weeks. Instead, they put their trust in fifth-round rookie Clayton Tune and the newly acquired Joshua Dobbs. That doesn’t inspire much confidence in McCoy’s abilities, but the 37-year-old veteran is at least a steadying presence as a backup QB.

Carson Wentz, QB

Just a few years ago, Wentz was a legitimate MVP candidate for the Philadelphia Eagles. Everything quickly changed when he got injured, his backup won the Super Bowl and he was traded twice. Wentz, 30, struggled for the Washington Commanders last season, but he could be an option if a starting quarterback gets injured early in the season.

Kareem Hunt, RB

Last season was Hunt’s worst as a pro, rushing for 468 yards and just 3.8 yards per carry in 17 games for the Cleveland Browns. The 28-year-old running back served as Nick Chubb’s backup over the last four years, a role that he’s probably best suited for rather than being a featured option. The Indianapolis Colts and New Orleans Saints, who Hunt recently visited, are options.

Leonard Fournette, RB

Yet another 28-year-old running back who remains unsigned. Fournette starred for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on their run to the Super Bowl in 2021. Since then, though, he’s slowly regressed before ultimately getting cut in March. As his rushing stats declined last season, he did post a career high 523 receiving yards on 73 receptions.

Jarvis Landry, WR

Landry, a five-time Pro Bowler, shined in the slot for the Miami Dolphins and Browns before joining the Saints last season. That’s where his production completely fell off, as Landry posted just 25 catches for 272 yards in nine games while battling injuries.

Dalton Risner, OL

It’s a surprise that Risner is still unsigned. The former second-round pick missed just four starts in his first four seasons for the Denver Broncos. Primarily a left guard, Risner isn’t a star – nobody unsigned right now is – but he’s a consistent veteran option. He thrives in pass blocking, according to Pro Football Focus, which should make him valuable for most teams.

Ben Jones, OL

Jones earned his first Pro Bowl nod as a replacement in 2022. Just a month later, the center was cut by the Tennessee Titans with a failed physical designation. Jones, 34, missed multiple games in a season for the first time last year and it’s still unclear if the 10-year veteran is healthy.

Akiem Hicks, DT

At this point in his career, the 33-year-old Hicks isn’t an every-down player. But that doesn’t mean he can’t contribute. Hicks played 11 games for the Buccaneers last season after a productive six-year run in Chicago. Like Ndamukong Suh with the Eagles last year, Hicks can afford to bide his time and potentially join a contender for the stretch run.

Melvin Ingram, DE

Ingram, now 34, had a resurgence last season for the Dolphins – six sacks, 10 QB hits and seven tackles for loss. All three of those numbers were Ingram’s best since 2019, when he made his third Pro Bowl. Teams shouldn’t expect the longtime Los Angeles Charger to anchor a pass rush at this stage, but he can absolutely still get home as a rotational player.

Kyle Van Noy, LB

It’s been four straight seasons with at least five sacks for Van Noy – and he’s done it for three different teams. In 2022 with the Charger, he played all 17 games and was once again solid in the running and passing game. While the 32-year-old linebacker isn’t quite the player he was when he won two Super Bowls for the New England Patriots, he still has something left in the tank.