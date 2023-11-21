These are the 5 best NFL landing spots for star prospect Marvin Harrison Jr.

The 2023 college football season is winding down and it’s time to start looking ahead.

In just a few months, many of the top collegiate players will make the leap into the NFL. One of the key names to watch is the son of a Pro Football Hall of Famer: Marvin Harrison Jr.

The Ohio State wide receiver has scouts drooling over his insane athleticism, precise route-running and lightning-quick speed. Harrison was a unanimous All-American in 2022 as a sophomore, and he’s widely expected to take home the Biletnikoff Award as the country’s top wideout in 2023. In April, Harrison should be the first receiver off the board and could even be a top-three pick.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

A player of Harrison’s caliber will be successful in almost any NFL system, but where is his ideal landing spot? Here are the five best fits for the star wideout, while weighing the pros and cons of each team:

5. Tennessee Titans

The Titans have searched for A.J. Brown’s replacement since they inexplicably traded him in 2022. First it was drafting Treylon Burks in the first round, then it was signing DeAndre Hopkins. In Harrison, Tennessee would finally get what it’s been looking for. He would be the Titans' undisputed WR1, getting the chance to learn from a former All-Pro while playing with a young quarterback in Will Levis who has shown flashes of promise.

4. New York Giants

Wide receiver has been a need for the Giants since they traded Odell Beckham Jr. in 2019. Their current core of Darius Slayton, Wan’Dale Robinson, Parris Campbell and Jalin Hyatt is among the worst units in the league. If they can re-sign Saquon Barkley and draft Harrison, the Giants will have a pair of star skill players to go with an uncertain quarterback room. Stefon Diggs posted the best seasons of his career with Giants coach Brian Daboll in Buffalo, and Harrison could fill a similar role for the G-Men.

3. New England Patriots

The Patriots lack a game-changing offensive talent – but that could change if they draft Harrison. Bill Belichick has neglected devoting resources into the wide receiver position for years. That was fine when Tom Brady was under center, but Mac Jones – or any other QB – needs more weapons. Kendrick Bourne, Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki – three of New England’s top pass-catchers – are pending free agents, making the position an even bigger need. To add to the storyline, the Patriots were longtime rivals with Harrison’s father.

Former Colt Marvin Harrison is honored at halftime in 2011 with former Colts Vice Chairman Bill Polian, his son Marvin Harrison Jr. and former Colt Peyton Manning on Nov. 27, 2011, in Indianapolis. (Sam Riche/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

2. Arizona Cardinals

With Kyler Murray back on the field, Arizona appears to be headed in the right direction. Getting a big wide receiver this offseason is crucial, though. Three of the Cardinals’ top four receivers are 5-foot-9 or shorter (Marquise Brown, Rondale Moore, Greg Dortch). Harrison, at 6-foot-4 and 205 pounds, would add a different dynamic to the offense. The pairing of Murray and Harrison could jumpstart the Cardinals’ rebuild.

1. Chicago Bears

The Bears are Harrison’s best landing spot with a few conditions. They’re likely to get the top overall pick from the Panthers. Assuming they take a quarterback there, Harrison is the perfect target with Chicago’s own first-rounder. It makes sense to put your quarterback and receiver on the same timeline, and there wouldn’t be as much pressure on Harrison with D.J. Moore already on the roster. Plus, the Bears could have a new coach that is tailored to use a flashy rookie QB-WR duo.