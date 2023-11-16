These NFL teams have lost their starting QB to long-term injury this season

Deshaun Watson helped the Cleveland Browns secure a stunning comeback victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Days later, his season was over.

Watson sustained a broken bone in his right throwing shoulder in the first half of Cleveland's Week 10 victory in Baltimore. While Watson finished the game, the injury required surgery that will knock him out for the rest of the season.

The Browns have now been tasked with making the playoffs for the first time since 2020 down their starting quarterback. Rookie fourth-round pick Dorian Thompson-Robinson will take over the reins for Watson.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

But Cleveland isn't the only NFL team having to navigate the 2023 season in the wake of a long-term starting quarterback injury.

How many NFL teams have lost their starting QB to injury in 2023?

Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers' highly anticipated New York Jets debut lasted just a handful of snaps. On New York's season-opening drive, Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles while being sacked by Buffalo Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd.

The Jets quarterback left the game early in the first quarter against the Bills on Monday night.

At the time of the injury, it was anticipated that Rodgers was lost for the season. But the four-time MVP underwent an innovative surgical procedure in which a "speed bridge" was used with the hope of speeding up the recovery time to as quick as four months.

And the 39-year-old Rodgers has teased a much-sooner-than-expected return. In Week 10, he told NBC's Melissa Stark that his goal was to be back on the field by mid-December, which would be roughly three months after the injury.

Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts

Anthony Richardson's promising rookie campaign came to an end in Week 5. The No. 4 overall pick of the Indianapolis Colts landed on his right throwing shoulder after being tackled by a pair of Tennessee Titans defenders.

Richardson exited the game and was diagnosed with a sprained AC joint in his shoulder, which he had season-ending surgery on.

Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

Like Rodgers, Kirk Cousins also suffered a torn Achilles on a play where he was sacked. Cousins exited the Minnesota Vikings' Week 8 contest against the Green Bay Packers after being sacked by defensive end Kenny Clark.

After undergoing season-ending surgery, Cousins was sidelined due to injury for the first time in his NFL career.

Daniel Jones, New York Giants

The New York Giants lost Daniel Jones for the season in Week 9. Jones suffered a torn ACL while trying to avoid a pass rush from Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby.

Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns

As previously mentioned, Watson broke a bone in his right shoulder against the Ravens in Week 10. Watson suffered a fractured shoulder, along with a high-ankle sprain, in the first half but still managed to finish the game.